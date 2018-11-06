        <
          Astros lose Lance McCullers Jr. until 2020 after Tommy John surgery

          6:44 PM ET
          ESPN

          Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. had Tommy John surgery on Tuesday and will miss the 2019 season, the team announced.

          McCullers, who went 10-6 with a 3.18 ERA in 2018, is expected to make a full recovery, the Astros said.

          He was placed on the disabled list with elbow discomfort from Aug. 5 to Sept. 24 but returned during the final week of the season, making three scoreless appearances. He also made five playoff appearances, posting a 1.80 ERA.

          McCullers, 25, is 29-22 in his career with a 3.67 ERA.

