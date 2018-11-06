The New York Yankees have reached an agreement to bring back veteran pitcher CC Sabathia on a one-year, $8 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The 38-year-old lefty has played the past 10 seasons of his 18-season career with the Yankees.

Sabathia went 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts last year for a 100-win New York club that lost in the ALDS to the Boston Red Sox.

He took a cut in salary from $25 million in 2017 for a one-year, $10 million contract in 2018. An ejection in his final start of the regular season cost Sabathia a $500,000 bonus.

Sabathia, who underwent right knee surgery in October, is just one of three returning members of the Yankees' 2018 starting rotation, joining Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka.