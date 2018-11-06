        <
        >

          Reports: CC Sabathia, Yankees agree on 1-year, $8 million contract

          7:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The New York Yankees have reached an agreement to bring back veteran pitcher CC Sabathia on a one-year, $8 million deal, according to multiple reports.

          The 38-year-old lefty has played the past 10 seasons of his 18-season career with the Yankees.

          Sabathia went 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts last year for a 100-win New York club that lost in the ALDS to the Boston Red Sox.

          He took a cut in salary from $25 million in 2017 for a one-year, $10 million contract in 2018. An ejection in his final start of the regular season cost Sabathia a $500,000 bonus.

          Sabathia, who underwent right knee surgery in October, is just one of three returning members of the Yankees' 2018 starting rotation, joining Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices