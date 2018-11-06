Bryce Harper rejected a long-term "aggressive offer" from the Washington Nationals on the last day of the 2018 season, The Washington Post reports.

The offer -- discussed at length throughout September with Harper and his agent, Scott Boras -- included no opt-outs and was less than the $400 million it was speculated Harper could receive, according to the Post.

The Nationals had exclusive rights to negotiate with Harper at the time since he was still under contract with Washington. Said general manager Mike Rizzo at the GMs meetings on Tuesday: "We took advantage of our exclusivity late in the season ... [but] couldn't reach a deal."

That means the Nationals will have to bid with others for Harper while he tests the open market, and Harper headlines one of the most valuable free-agent classes in MLB history.