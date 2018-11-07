Chicago White Sox general manager Rich Hahn revealed at the MLB general managers meetings on Tuesday that manager Rick Renteria's contract has been extended beyond the 2019 season.

Hahn told reporters the extension wasn't announced and wouldn't go into details, only saying it was signed "a while back." When he was hired to become the White Sox's manager in 2017, Renteria reportedly had signed a three-year contract.

"It wasn't announced. We don't tend to advertise these things," Hahn told reporters.

Renteria, 56, is 129-195 in two seasons as the White Sox's manager.