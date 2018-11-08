A new term for commissioner Rob Manfred is among the items that will be voted on by MLB owners when they meet next week in Atlanta, a source told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The source told The Associated Press that the new term for Manfred, who was elected to succeed Bud Selig as commissioner in 2014 and given a five-year deal in early 2015, likely will be for five years.

Also being put up for vote next week are a new television contract with Fox and an agreement for in-game cut-ins with the subscription video streaming service DAZN, the source told the AP.

Major League Baseball has not made public the agenda for the meetings, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Fox and Turner Broadcasting are in the midst of eight-year agreements through 2021 in which Fox has exclusive rights to the World Series and All-Star Game, splits the League Championship Series with Turner and shares the Division Series with Turner and MLB Network.

DAZN, which launched this year, has been negotiating a $300 million, three-year deal with MLB, the person said. Former ESPN president John Skipper is the chairman of DAZN's parent company.