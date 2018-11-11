Boston Red Sox television analyst Jerry Remy tweeted Friday that he is currently cancer-free after being diagnosed with the disease again in August.

"Friday was a very good day for me," Remy, the former Red Sox second baseman, wrote. "Had my first scan since going through treatments. Highly successful. Cancer free for now and hopefully forever. So pleased !!!!"

Remy, who turned 66 on Thursday, has had on-again, off-again health problems since first being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. His most recent relapse came in August, and he left the broadcast booth to get treatment.

Remy did not return to the booth full time for the remainder of the season, although he did appear at the Red Sox's World Series parade in Boston, saying at the time: "I'm kicking cancer's ass."