Justin Verlander's offseason is off to a good start.

The Houston Astros ace and supermodel wife Kate Upton welcomed a baby daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander, to the world earlier this week, the couple announced Saturday.

Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram in July, with a picture of her in a red, high-waisted suit and white top that revealed a slight baby bump.

She and Verlander married Nov. 4, 2017, in Italy, just after Verlander helped the Astros to their first World Series championship.