          Justin Verlander, Kate Upton announce birth of daughter

          10:15 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Justin Verlander's offseason is off to a good start.

          The Houston Astros ace and supermodel wife Kate Upton welcomed a baby daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander, to the world earlier this week, the couple announced Saturday.

          Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram in July, with a picture of her in a red, high-waisted suit and white top that revealed a slight baby bump.

          She and Verlander married Nov. 4, 2017, in Italy, just after Verlander helped the Astros to their first World Series championship.

