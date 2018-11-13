Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler is one of many California residents who have lost their home to raging fires. And while he's happy his family is safe, he wants to raise awareness for those who are less fortunate.

49ers bring fire-struck Paradise team to game It was an invitation the Paradise High School football team was all too ready to accept -- a chance to spend the evening with the Niners after the Camp Fire ripped through their town late last week.

"Keep talking about it," Kapler, who is still in Philadelphia, told The Athletic. "When you're out in your community, talk about it with other people. Use it as a way to come together. I sent this text message back to people: Talk about it. Shine light on it. Raise awareness. Feel it.

"That's my main point for other people. We're good. Our family is good. There are a lot of other families who are not."

Kapler's home in Malibu, which is about a mile from the Pacific Ocean, was reduced to just a steel staircase by the Woolsey Fire. His two sons and ex-wife were living there, but got out unharmed.

"It's crazy to me," Kapler told The Athletic. "All of it. ...

"Everything is replaceable. There's nothing ... it's all just stuff. A home was stuff. To so many people, that home is their shelter and their safe haven. But everything we lost is replaceable. Our family is going to be fine. The love and support is incredible."

At least 42 people have been confirmed dead from the fires that have ravaged Northern and Southern California.

As of Tuesday morning, the Woolsey blaze, which stretches from north of Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, is about 30 percent contained. At least 435 buildings had burned -- most of them homes -- and at least 57,000 homes were still considered threatened, state fire officials said. More than 200,000 people remained under evacuation orders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.