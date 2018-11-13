Brian Snitker has been named NL manager of the year after guiding the Atlanta Braves to the team's first winning season, postseason berth and division title in five years.

Snitker is the first Braves manager since Bobby Cox in 2005 to be named manager of the year and accomplished the feat with a young club that most predicted to finish in the middle of the pack in the NL East.

Snitker, who has been a part of the Braves' organization for 42 years, led the big-league club to a 90-72 season that ended with a loss in the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With 17 first-place votes, Snitker beat out fellow finalists Craig Counsell (11 first-place votes) of the Milwaukee Brewers and Bud Black (one first-place vote) of the Colorado Rockies.