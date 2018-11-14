Alex Cora, the Boston Red Sox's first-year manager, was one of the lowest-paid skippers in baseball last season on his way to winning a franchise-record 108 games and the World Series.

On Wednesday, the Red Sox gave Cora a new deal that included a one-year extension through the 2021 season and, most likely, a significant raise. Terms were not announced.

"We have consistently been impressed by Alex at every turn," Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said. "His knowledge of the game, ability to connect with our players, and his incredible instincts and decisiveness led us to an historic championship season. We know we are in good hands, and could not be more pleased to know he will be with us for the foreseeable future."

"Alex did a tremendous job for our club all year long and we wanted to reward him for his efforts after an amazing season," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. "We are extremely happy that he will be with us and leading our club on the field."

Last season, Cora made $800,000, tied with the Braves' Brian Snitker and the Mariners' Scott Servais for the lowest salary among managers to start the season.

Snitker won Manager of the Year in the National League, and Cora finished second in voting for the American League award.

"Since day one, John and Linda Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, Sam Kennedy, and Dave Dombrowski have been incredibly supportive of me and my family, and for that I am extremely grateful," Cora said. "For me, 2018 was not only historic, but it was special as well, both on and off the field. We have a great appreciation for our accomplishments this past year, but now our focus moves forward to the season ahead and defending our World Series title."

Cubs manager Joe Maddon, Giants manager Bruce Bochy and Angels manager Mike Scioscia, who retired following the season, all made $6 million last season.

Cora became only the second Puerto Rican-born manager in major league history, joining Edwin Rodriguez, who managed the Florida Marlins for parts of the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Cora was the fifth major league manager to win a World Series in his first season, joining Bob Brenly (2001, Arizona Diamondbacks), Ralph Houk (1961, New York Yankees), Eddie Dyer (1946, St. Louis Cardinals) and Bucky Harris (1924, Washington Senators).