Tim Kurkjian breaks down Jacob deGrom's historic season that saw the Mets pitcher win the Cy Young award with a 1.70 ERA and a 10-9 record. (1:45)

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom won his first Cy Young Award on Wednesday, taking home the National League edition after leading the majors in ERA.

DeGrom received 29 first-place votes and 207 points in voting announced Wednesday by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Washington's Max Scherzer got the other first-place vote and finished second while seeking a third straight Cy Young and fourth overall.

Editor's Picks Cy Young trophies for deGrom, Snell reflect analytics' impact The Mets ace took home his trophy with just 10 wins, the Rays hurler with just over 180 IP, so voters looked deeper at their performance.

Snell wins AL Cy Young after breakout season Blake Snell's breakout season has culminated in the American League Cy Young Award. The Rays left-hander won out over Astros ace Justin Verlander and Indians stalwart Corey Kluber. 1 Related

"I want to thank the Baseball Writers for this honor," deGrom said. "I'm extremely humbled to win this award along with some other great former Mets such as Tom Seaver, Dwight Gooden and R.A. Dickey. I'd especially like to thank my teammates, coaching staff and my family."

A ninth-round pick of the Mets in 2010 and a former Rookie of the Year, deGrom's major-league-leading 1.70 ERA was two-thirds of a run lower than the next closest NL hurler, Philadelphia's Aaron Nola (2.37), and the second best by any starter this century.

The 30-year old righty finished second in the National League in innings (217), strikeouts (269) and WHIP (0.91), and allowed just 10 home runs, four fewer than any other starter. His string of 29 consecutive starts allowing three earned runs or less, a streak that began in mid-April and is still active, is the longest in MLB history.

Despite his effectiveness on the mound, deGrom was frequently victimized by a lack of offensive production from his teammates. Pitching for a Mets club that finished eight games under .500 and ranked 12th in the NL in scoring, he received the worst run support in baseball (3.5 runs per game). As a result, he completed the 2018 season with a 10-9 record. His 10 victories are the fewest ever by a Cy Young winner in a non-strike-shortened season, eclipsing the previous mark held by Felix Hernandez, who went 13-12 during his 2010 campaign.

National League Cy Young Award Voting Below are the voting results of the 2018 National League Cy Young Award. Ballots were cast by two writers representing each league city and submitted prior to postseason play. Seven points are awarded for first place, four points for second place, three points for third place, two points for fourth place and one point for fifth place. Player/Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Tot Jacob deGrom/NYM 29 1 0 0 0 207 Max Scherzer/WSH 1 29 0 0 0 123 Aaron Nola/PHL 0 0 27 2 1 86 Kyle Freeland/COL 0 0 2 17 9 49 Patrick Corbin/ARI 0 0 0 7 9 23 Miles Mikolas/STL 0 0 1 1 8 13 Josh Hader/MIL 0 0 0 1 2 4 Mike Foltynewicz/ATL 0 0 0 1 1 3 Jon Lester/CHC 0 0 0 1 0 2

"My thought process was, 'Hey, take the ball every fifth day and continue to try to put this team in position to win and control what you can control,''' deGrom said.

During one stretch late in the season, the Mets totaled 10 runs over seven of deGrom's outings, and four of those were driven in by the pitcher himself.

DeGrom nearly produced more wins above replacement than actual wins -- a dubious sabermetric feat that has only been accomplished once, when the Philadelphia Athletics' Eddie Smith went 4-17 with 4.1 WAR in 1937. Baseball-Reference calculated a 9.6 WAR for deGrom.

"Jacob had one of the most remarkable seasons in baseball history," Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said. "The entire Mets organization is proud of his accomplishment, and this is a moment all Mets fans can celebrate."

Prior to this season, deGrom's previous career-low ERA was 2.54 in 2015. That year, he was named an All-Star for the first time and finished seventh in the Cy Young balloting. He had another top-10 finish in 2017 (eighth). This past season, he made his second All-Star appearance, coming on in relief of Scherzer, who started the Midsummer Classic in front of his hometown fans in Washington.

Scherzer went 18-7 with a 2.53 ERA and led the majors with 220⅔ innings and 300 strikeouts. He was attempting to become the first player since Randy Johnson to win three consecutive Cy Youngs. He got 29 second-place votes and 123 points. Nola was third with 86 points, followed by Colorado's Kyle Freeland and Arizona's Patrick Corbin.

The subject of persistent trade rumors during the second half of the season, deGrom is under contract with the Mets for two more years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.