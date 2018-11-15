ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers have hired Luis Ortiz as the hitting coach on new manager Chris Woodward's staff, which will include three returning coaches.

Texas also said Wednesday that the contracts of pitching coach Doug Brocail and assistant pitching coach Dan Warthen weren't renewed.

Bench coach Don Wakamatsu, third-base coach Tony Beasley and first-base coach Hector Ortiz are returning. Ortiz was bullpen coach last season. Jayce Tingler, in the organization since 2007, will be the major league player development field coordinator.

Ortiz was an assistant hitting coach last season with the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers, for whom Woodward was the third-base coach.

Steve Buechele, who was the Rangers' first-base coach, becomes a special assistant in baseball operations to assist at the major and minor league levels.