Left-hander Derek Holland re-signed with the San Francisco Giants on a one-year deal, the team announced Monday. The deal is for $7 million, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The deal includes a club option for the 2020 season.

Holland, 32, made 30 starts for the Giants last season and finished 7-9 with a 3.57 ERA in 171⅓ innings. He also made six relief appearances.

The 10-year veteran is 76-73 with a 4.44 ERA in 244 appearances (214 starts) in his career. Besides the Giants, he has also played for the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers.