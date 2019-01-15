DENTON, Texas -- John Wetteland, a former All-Star and World Series MVP, has been charged in Texas with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14.

Wetteland, 52, was arrested Monday and freed on $25,000 bond, according to Denton County jail records. Wetteland lives in the Dallas-area suburb of Trophy Club.

Bartonville Police Chief Bobby Dowell said the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services contacted his office last week. After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Wetteland, who was taken into custody by Denton County sheriff's deputies.

Dowell said that because of the nature of the offense and the stage of the investigation, he had no further details to release. DFPS spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said details of the agency's cases are confidential.

According to a consolidated complaint and probable cause affidavit, Wetteland is accused of having a child perform a sex act on him, beginning in 2004 when the child was 4, and that it happened twice more during a two-year period.

The Associated Press was not able to contact Wetteland or his attorney for comment.

Wetteland was the Most Valuable Player of the 1996 World Series when he was with the New York Yankees. He's also been inducted into the Texas Rangers' Hall of Fame.

Wetteland, a three-time All-Star, had 330 saves over a 12-season career that also included stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Montreal Expos. He also had a 48-45 career record with a 2.93 ERA.

In 2009, while Wetteland was on the Seattle Mariners' coaching staff, authorities responded to a 911 call from his home in Texas. Media outlets reported that Denton County authorities described the call as a mental health issue, saying Wetteland was contemplating suicide.

Wetteland said in a statement at the time that "the circumstances leading to my elevated blood pressure and heart rate have been addressed."

The Rangers, with whom Wetteland has no current role, issued a statement Tuesday saying they "have been made aware of this situation and have no further comment."