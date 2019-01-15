The World Series champion Boston Red Sox are scheduled to visit the White House on Feb. 15, team president Sam Kennedy told the Boston Globe.

Kennedy said he expects "a healthy representation of ownership, executives, coaches and players" to attend the ceremony, but it is not mandatory.

Red Sox pitchers and catchers report Feb. 12, with position players due in camp five days later. Kennedy told the Globe that the current plan is for the team to travel as a group from Fort Myers, Florida, to Washington, where it will also visit the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"We thought an earlier visit rather than waiting until later in the year made the most sense," Kennedy told the Globe.

Kennedy had said in December that the Red Sox had accepted an invite from the White House, which typically celebrates national championships by having teams come to Washington.

Manager Alex Cora, who has been critical of President Donald Trump's comments on his native Puerto Rico, has said he will attend.