Forget Babe Ruth, Yankees get the guy who could strike him out

Adam Ottavino says that he would strike out Babe Ruth "every time" because the game has changed so much. (1:29)

Yankees fans have been clamoring for an impact addition offseason and they finally got one: The guy who said he would strike out Babe Ruth every time. Last offseason, Adam Ottavino re-invented himself by throwing in a vacant Manhattan storefront, a former Nine West store that his father-in-law, a real estate developer, was looking to rent out for $22,000 a month. He would let Ottavino work out in the facility for a small fee: A Nolan Arenado-signed bat. With the help of high-tech cameras -- and after a week at the Driveline baseball facility outside Seattle to help understand the technology -- Ottavino developed a new pitch to go with his fastball and Wiffleball-like slider, a cutter that he could throw more often in the strike zone than his slider, against which batters had learned to lay off. Editor's Picks Ottavino: I'd 'strike Babe Ruth out every time' Reliever Adam Ottavino says baseball is different from when Babe Ruth played and that he would strike out the legend "every time."

Sources: Yankees, Ottavino reach 3-year deal Free-agent reliever Adam Ottavino, who had a breakout 2018 season as the setup man for closer Wade Davis with the Rockies, has agreed to sign with the Yankees, sources told ESPN.

Latest Harper, Machado predictions: Will duo sign by Super Bowl Sunday? With the offseason providing few answers for baseball's superstar free agents, we shed some light on where things stand and where they're headed. 2 Related

It paid off for the Brooklyn native and he emerged as one of the most dominant relievers in the game, posting a 2.43 ERA for the Rockies with 112 strikeouts in 77 ⅔ innings and holding batters to a .158 average. And in the wake of that turnaround, back in December the newly minted free agent shared the story of his previously telling a coach, "I would strike Babe Ruth out every time" while noting how much the game has changed since Ruth's heyday back in the 1920's. And while there's no debating that, the claim did generate some consideration, like Tim Keown asking whether Ottavino's claim was hubris or hilarious.

Given that performance and his offseason home in New York, it's not exactly a surprise that Ottavino has landed with the Yankees on a three-year, $27 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. What may already have been the best bullpen in the majors just got better. Consider this group:

• Aroldis Chapman: .136 average (4th), 43.9 percent strikeout rate (3rd)

• Dellin Betances: .186 average, (19th), 42.3 percent strikeout rate (4th)

• Ottavino: .158 average (8th), 36.2 percent strikeout rate (10th)

• Zach Britton: .201 average, 20.1 percent strikeout rate

• Chad Green: .229 average, 31.5 percent SO rate (23rd)

• Jonathan Holder: .216 average, 22.1 percent SO rate

Beyond that group, you have Tommy Kahnle, who was dominant in 2017 (2.59 ERA, 96 K's in 62 ⅔ innings) but battled injuries in 2018; Jonathan Loaisiga, who the Yankees are still trying to develop as a starter but may end up in the bullpen due to injury concerns; and Stephen Tarpley, a lefty who impressed in a late-season call-up. In 2018, the Yankees bullpen became the first in MLB history to strike out 30 percent of the batters it faced -- and that could happen again, especially if Britton comes closer to his 2014-2016 level of performance and Kahnle bounces back.

Put it this way: Aaron Boone will never have any problems if he's wavering on pulling a starter. If in doubt, go to the bullpen -- especially in October, after a couple of slow hooks in the Division Series cost the Yankees against the Red Sox.

FanGraphs already projected the Yankees with the best bullpen before signing Ottavino, pegging the unit for 6.4 fWAR, leading the Brewers (4.7), Mets (4.2), Astros (4.1) and Padres (3.8).

Adding Adam Ottavino to an already overpowering pen gives the Yankees a daunting advantage in the later frames of any game. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire

The Yankees have had an interesting offseason. Heading into it, certainly the expectations -- at least from Yankees fans -- were that they would sign Manny Machado or Bryce Harper. Certainly a couple years ago, the Yankees would have been overwhelming favorite to sign Harper, given his boyhood affinity for pinstripes. The Giancarlo Stanton trade last offseason put a wrench into fitting Harper on the roster and they've appeared lukewarm at best on Machado.

Indeed, after signing DJ LeMahieu, the New York Daily News ran this backpage headline on Thursday: "THE SNORE 4," referring to the major offseason acquisitions of LeMahieu, James Paxton, Britton and Troy Tulowitzki. (They also re-signed J.A. Happ, CC Sabathia and Brett Gardner.)

This is the new Yankee way of doing business, especially with the acquisition and development of young talent like Aaron Judge, Luis Severino, Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar in recent seasons. The Yankees haven't signed a $100 million free agent since the 2013-14 offseason, when they signed Masahiro Tanaka for $155 million (plus a $20 million signing fee) and Jacoby Ellsbury to an ill-advised $153 million deal that still has two seasons remaining.

Maybe the Yankees still feel burned by that contract, but Machado and Harper aren't Ellsbury, who was a 30-year-old outfielder coming off a nine-homer season. The Steinbrenners simply don't want to spend money like their dad did, even though the enormous revenues of the Yankees could certainly support a higher payroll.

Complete offseason coverage Stay on top of every move from the blockbuster deals that have already happened to the hot stove splashes still to come. Complete coverage »

In the case of Machado, you have to wonder if there's another reason why the Yankees maybe aren't that interested: They want Nolan Arenado, a free agent after 2019. Is it just a coincidence the Yankees have signed three former Rockies in LeMahieu, Ottavino and Tulowitzki? Passing on Machado also gives the Yankees another season to see if Andujar can improve his defense at third base as well -- which would only improve his trade value if the team does go after Arenado next offseason.

Of course, there's the bigger issue of the 2019 season first: Have the Yankees done enough to catch the Red Sox? As good as the Yankees look on paper right now, they still finished eight games behind the Red Sox. The FanGraphs projections have the Red Sox at 97 wins and the Yankees at 95 (not including Ottavino). In other words: Essentially even.

The offseason also is far from over, as there are still about 150 free agents unsigned. The Red Sox need bullpen help, and with Ottavino off the market Craig Kimbrel is the only clear closer option remaining -- but GM Dave Dombrowski says the Red Sox aren't interested in spending big to add a closer. Here's another crazy thought: Could the Red Sox be the sleeper team in on Machado? The Red Sox weren't that at good third base in 2018, hitting .247/.291/.420 to rank just 22nd in the majors in wOBA.

Rafael Devers is obviously very young, but he's no defensive whiz, so his value is all on his bat. The Red Sox -- the one team out there seemingly not using the luxury tax as a salary cap -- could sign Machado and maybe flip Devers to the Padres, a team looking for a young third baseman and with maybe the deepest farm system in the majors. The team with lowest-ranked farm system? The Red Sox.

I'll will say this: I'll take the over on 97 wins for both teams.