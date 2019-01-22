Bryce Harper to Rangers? Well, if Tony Romo says it's so ...

Bryce Harper is headed to Texas. At least if you believe Tony Romo.

Editor's Picks Choose Your Own Adventure, Bryce Harper edition The top outfielder on the free-agent market is set to make big bucks. We put you in Bryce Harper's shoes. Where will you go?

MLB offseason: Complete coverage of free agency and more From the free agents set to cash in to the big-name stars sure to come up in trade rumors all winter long, keep up with all of the latest action. 1 Related

Romo, the CBS NFL analyst -- and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback -- put on an epic performance prognosticating the New England Patriots' plays during their overtime victory in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, sparking buzz on social media.

The praise for Romo's Nostradamus act wasn't lost on Harper, MLB's most high-profile free-agent superstar.

First, with tongue firmly in cheek, Harper took to Twitter that night to "confirm" he'd asked Romo to predict which team's outfield he'll be roaming in this season.

Confirmed: Just called Tony Romo to see where I'm going to play next year. #YoureAWizardTony — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 21, 2019

A day later, Romo responded -- and his choice was, well, predictable.

Well... looks like you'll be playing for the Texas @Rangers opening day 😉 https://t.co/xVw1LDnm18 — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) January 22, 2019

A little home cooking, yes, but it was enough to make the Texas Rangers happy.

We're reasonably sure the Rangers didn't send any dough to Romo, but if they have any intention of making his call come true and luring Harper to Texas, well, they'll need to write out a pretty big check indeed.