The Milwaukee Brewers promoted general manager David Stearns to president of baseball operations and extended his contract Wednesday.

The team also promoted Rick Schlesinger to president of business operations and extended his contract as well. Terms of the extensions were not disclosed.

"David's approach to acquiring, developing and retaining talent has been instrumental in our success, both on the field and in the front office, and we believe it has created a strong foundation that will continue to pay dividends in future years. On the business side, Rick's commitment to elevate the Miller Park experience has led to one of the top fan environments in sports, and we see evidence of that in everything from attendance to growth in corporate partnerships. Together, David and Rick bring great vision to our leadership team. I congratulate both of them on their highly-deserved promotions," owner Mark Attanasio said in a statement.

Stearns has been the Brewers' GM since October of 2015. The Brewers won the National League Central division title with 96 wins last season after Stearns acquired eventual NL MVP Christian Yelich in a trade with the Miami Marlins and signed outfielder Lorenzo Cain and staff ace Jhoulys Chacin.

"Since the day I took this job and moved to Milwaukee, I've felt privileged to live in this community, serve our passionate fan base, and help lead this organization," Stearns said in the statement. "I'm thankful to Mark and our entire ownership group that I will continue to enjoy that privilege for years to come. The success we've enjoyed during my time with the Brewers stems from the hard work and skill of our entire front office staff, scouts, coaches, and, most importantly, our players. Collectively, we aspire to push our organization to yet unreached heights. I am also thrilled to share this news today with Rick, whose consistent guiding hand has allowed our business operation to achieve levels of success unheard of in markets our size."