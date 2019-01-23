The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with left-hander Drew Pomeranz, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

The news was first reported by KNBR.

Pomeranz, 30, had a down year last season, finishing 2-6 with a 6.08 ERA. He was a 17-game winner, however, in 2017 for the Boston Red Sox.

He was an All-Star in 2016 for the San Diego Padres, who traded him to the Red Sox that season for right-hander Anderson Espinoza, then rated as Boston's top prospect.

That trade, and ones the Padres made with the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox that season, came with controversy. Padres general manager A.J. Preller was suspended for 30 days by Major League Baseball after team officials had instructed their organization's athletic trainers to maintain two distinct files of medical information on their players: one for industry consumption and the other for internal use, sources told ESPN.

Pomeranz is 44-48 with a 3.92 ERA in eight major league seasons.