The Chicago Cubs and free-agent reliever Brad Brach have agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday.

Brach, who turns 33 in April, had a 3.59 ERA and 12 saves in 69 relief appearances last season for the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves, who acquired him on July 29 to bolster its bullpen for a run at the NL East title. The right-hander had a 1.52 ERA and allowed runs in only 6 of 27 appearances while serving as a setup man for Braves closer A.J. Minter.

He fills a void in the Cubs' bullpen, which may be without closer Brandon Morrow to start the season after he underwent minor elbow surgery this winter.

Brach, only two years removed from making the AL All-Star team, worked as Baltimore's closer for long stretches over the last two years. His midseason departure from the Orioles followed the trades of slugging infielder Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers and of closer Zach Britton to the New York Yankees.

The veteran reliever broke into the big leagues with San Diego in 2011 and pitched parts of three seasons with the Padres before coming to Baltimore in a trade in November 2013.

Brach went 7-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 2014, was 10-4 in 2016 and posted a record of 27-15 with 32 saves and a 2.99 ERA with the Orioles.

He had 18 saves in 2017 while subbing for an injured Britton, and earned most of his saves last season while Britton started on the disabled list with a torn Achilles tendon.

