Former Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees pitcher Mike Mussina says his Cooperstown plaque will not feature either team's logo.

"Both the Yankees and the Orioles were instrumental in my reaching Cooperstown," Mussina said Friday in a statement released by the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Hall Representation Mike Mussina and the late Roy Halladay will enter the Hall of Fame without the designation of a team logo on their plaque that will hang in Cooperstown. HOF Class of '19 Plaque logo Harold Baines White Sox Roy Halladay None Edgar Martinez Mariners Mike Mussina None Mariano Rivera Yankees Lee Smith Cubs

"I am proud to have played for these great organizations, in front of the tremendous fans in Baltimore and New York, and I am honored to have the opportunity to represent them both in the Hall of Fame."

The 50-year-old right-hander pitched the first 10 seasons of his career in Baltimore before signing with the Yankees for the final eight years of his career.

Mussina is not the only inductee that will go into the hall this year without a logo. The family of pitcher Roy Halladay said his plaque will feature neither a Toronto Blue Jays nor a Philadelphia Phillies logo.

"It's not the Phillies Hall of Fame; it's not the Blue Jays Hall of Fame," Halladay's widow Brandy said Wednesday. "Roy is going in as a major league baseball player. And that's what he is. And I hope that he represents something to all of baseball, not just the Phillies fans or the Blue Jays fans, but to baseball as a whole. And that's how I think he should be represented."

Mussina had said he needed time to make up his mind, and the Hall said the decision was made after consultation between the pitcher and his family

The Associated Press contributed to this report.