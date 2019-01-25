BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox are postponing their White House visit because of the partial government shutdown.

The team says it consulted with Major League Baseball and the White House and rescheduled the trip to May 9, an off-day after a three-game series in Baltimore.

The team made the announcement a few hours before President Donald Trump and congressional leaders agreed on a deal to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations continue over how to secure the nation's southwestern border. The agreement would keep the government open until Feb. 15.

The team had accepted an invitation from Trump to make the traditional champion's visit on Feb. 15. But Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said last weekend that it would not be appropriate to celebrate while 800,000 federal employees were not getting paychecks.

