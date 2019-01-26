The Caribbean Professional Baseball Leagues Confederation postponed the announcement of an alternate venue for the 2019 Caribbean Series, which was originally scheduled to be held in Venezuela, to Saturday.

ESPN Deportes reported Thursday that the confederation and its member leagues had decided to move the regional championship to a different country in the wake of the violent protests and political unrest in Venezuela.

On Friday, for the second day in a row, the presidents of the winter baseball leagues of Cuba, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela held a teleconference without reaching a solution about the new venue for the event scheduled for Feb. 2-8. However, one source said that the options had been narrowed to one of the cities of the Mexican Pacific League as the top candidate to host the Caribbean Series.

In an official statement, the confederation said members are working hard to reach a final decision in the coming hours.

"Due to the magnitude of this event, it would be irresponsible to make a final decision without analyzing all the possible commercial, logistical and legal consequences related to the Caribbean Series and, in particular, regarding the security of the participating delegations, broadcasting commitments, contracted sponsorships and investments made by all the leagues," read the document signed by CBPC president Juan Francisco Puello Herrera. "Countless elements are part of this great event and we are in the decision-making process to arrive to the best outcome possible for our organization and the tournament."

Recent political events in Venezuela forced the confederation to schedule an emergency meeting Thursday, to discuss the options available to try to rescue the event.

Last year, when it was also scheduled to be played in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, for the first time, the Caribbean Series had to move to Guadalajara, Mexico, although on that occasion the decision was made several months in advance. Socioeconomic troubles and violent citizen protests forced that move.