Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts said Saturday night that he won't accompany his teammates when they visit the White House on May 9.

"I won't be going there," Betts told The Boston Globe at the Baseball Writers Association of America awards dinner in New York. "I decided not to."

Betts, who accepted his American League MVP award at the dinner, didn't elaborate on why he decided not to visit the White House when the Red Sox are honored by President Donald Trump for their World Series championship.

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers also has said he won't attend.

Due to the government shutdown, the team rescheduled its planned Feb. 15 trip to the White House to May 9, an off day after a three-game series in Baltimore.