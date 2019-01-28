The Seattle Mariners signed right-handed reliever Hunter Strickland on Sunday, the team announced.

Terms were not disclosed. The Mariners designated right-hander Max Povse for assignment in a corresponding move.

Strickland, 30, has pitched for only the San Francisco Giants in his five major league seasons. He might slot in as the closer for the rebuilding Mariners, who dealt All-Star closer Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets earlier this offseason.

In 2018, he went 3-5 with 14 saves and a 3.97 ERA in 49 appearances. He has a 2.91 ERA in 253 appearances in his career.

He fractured his hand last season after punching a door following a blown save against the Miami Marlins and was sidelined from June 18 until Aug. 18.

In 2017, he made headlines when he hit Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper on the hip with a 98 mph fastball, which sparked a benches-clearing incident. It was the first time Strickland had faced Harper since Harper hit two home runs off him in the 2014 National League Division Series. Strickland was suspended six games by Major League Baseball for his role in the brawl, which ended with him being dragged to the Giants' dugout by several of his teammates.