The political turmoil in Venezuela has led to baseball authorities deciding to move an international tournament away from the South American nation.

The Caribbean Professional Baseball Leagues Confederation announced Sunday that it decided the upcoming Caribbean Series will be held elsewhere, though it did not say where.

Major League Baseball had already strongly recommended that players and staff not travel to Venezuela for the tournament.

Venezuelan Sports Minister Pedro Infante made a plea Saturday for the series to take place as planned in Barquisimeto, saying the government could guarantee security.

Venezuela has been rocked by a new wave of unrest as a re-invigorated opposition seeks to install a transitional government and oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.