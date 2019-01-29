The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed manager Torey Lovullo, whose deal was set to expire after the 2019 season, to an extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The terms and length of the extension were not disclosed by the team.

"Torey's leadership and ability to connect with people, specifically our players and coaches, provides the foundation for the culture we continue to cultivate and grow in Arizona," Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said in a statement. "This is an exciting day for Torey, his family and the D-backs."

Lovullo, the 2017 National League manager of the year after going 93-69, suffered an 11-game drop-off last season as the Diamondbacks went 82-80.