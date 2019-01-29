The Miami Marlins and veteran infielder Neil Walker have agreed to a one-year contract.

Miami announced the move Tuesday, adding a 33-year-old switch-hitter with a chance to give the team some infield flexibility and another good bat in the lineup in 2019. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Walker hit .219 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs last year for the New York Yankees, who signed him to a one-year, $4 million contract during spring training. Walker provided the Yankees good positional flexibility, appearing 38 times at first, 31 at second, 19 at third and 13 in right field.

The Pirates selected Walker, a Pittsburgh native, in the first round of the 2004 draft. He went on to play the first six seasons of his career with the Pirates before being traded to the New York Mets in the 2015 offseason. He also played briefly for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Walker, a Silver Slugger winner at second base in 2014, is a career .268 hitter with 141 homers, 568 RBIs and 569 runs in 1173 major league games.