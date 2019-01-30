        <
          Former Phillies great Jimmy Rollins returns as special adviser

          8:10 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PHILADELPHIA -- Jimmy Rollins is returning to the Phillies as a special adviser.

          Rollins played 15 seasons with the Phillies and was named the 2007 National League MVP. Rollins is Philadelphia's career leader in hits (2,306) and doubles (479). He was a three-time NL All-Star and led the Phillies to the 2008 World Series title.

          Rollins will serve as a spring training coach and work in community outreach programs, among other duties.

          He played 17 years in the majors and finished his career with a .264 batting average, 511 doubles, 115 triples, 231 home runs, 936 RBI and 470 stolen bases.

