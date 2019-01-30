Jack McKeon, 88, has been hired as a senior adviser for the Washington Nationals, sources confirmed to ESPN.

McKeon's son, Kasey, is the Nationals' director of player procurement.

A two-time National League Manager of the Year (1999, 2003), Jack McKeon managed five franchises, including the Marlins. He had a lifetime 1,051-990 record over 16 seasons.

McKeon is not the oldest senior adviser to GM Mike Rizzo. That would be Rizzo's father, Phil, 89, a longtime scout who joined the Nationals in 2009.

The Athletic first reported news of McKeon's hiring.