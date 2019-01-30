Free-agent reliever Greg Holland has agreed to a one-year, incentive-laden contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, league sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The deal is for $3.5 million, with another $3.5 million that can be added through performance bonuses, sources said. The Athletic first reported Holland's agreement with Arizona.

Holland spent the 2018 season with the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals, going 2-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 3 saves in 56 appearances.

Holland didn't sign with the Cardinals until late March after failing to land a long-term contract. He signed a one-year deal for $14 million. St. Louis designated the right-hander for assignment and then released him in August after he posted a 7.92 ERA over 25 innings.

Washington picked up Holland to finish the season, and he regrouped with a 0.84 ERA in 21 1/3 innings.

The longtime Kansas City Royals reliever underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2015, missed the 2016 season and then pitched for the Colorado Rockies in 2017.

In 2017, Holland, who declined his $15 million player option for 2018, saved a National League-tying 41 games for the Rockies. He bolstered the bullpen with 28 saves in 29 chances and a 1.62 ERA before the All-Star break. But he struggled in the second half, going 2-5 and converting 13 of 16 save chances with a 6.38 ERA. During the NL wild-card game, Holland surrendered two runs.