DENVER -- First baseman Mark Reynolds said he has agreed to a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies.

His deal includes an invitation to major league spring training. If he is added to the Rockies' 40-man roster, Reynolds would receive a one-year, $1 million contract and a chance to earn $1 million in performance bonuses.

The 35-year-old spent 2016 and 2017 with the Rockies before joining the Washington Nationals last season. He hit .248 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs in 86 games and 235 plate appearances for the Nats. Reynolds made $1,395,161, including $250,000 in performance bonuses.

The front-runner to play first base for Colorado this season is Daniel Murphy, who was teammates with Reynolds last season before being traded to the Chicago Cubs. Ryan McMahon is slated to be the backup. Ian Desmond is looking at a move to the outfield.