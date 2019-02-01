NEW YORK -- Pitcher Danny Farquhar has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Yankees after recovering from a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage while pitching for the Chicago White Sox last April.

A right-hander who turns 32 this month, Farquhar collapsed in the White Sox dugout last April 20 after pitching in the sixth inning against Houston. He had surgery the next day and was hospitalized until May 7. He was not cleared to pitch again in 2018, but doctors said they expected him to make a full recovery.

He refused an outright assignment to the minor leagues after the season and elected to become a free agent.