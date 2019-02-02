OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland Athletics closer Blake Treinen will receive a $6.4 million salary for 2019 after winning his arbitration case.

Treinen's case was heard Friday. He asked arbitrators Steven Wolf, Allen Ponak and Phillip LaPorte for a raise from $2.2 million to $6.4 million, while Oakland offered $5.6 million. The pitcher's agent, Matt Sosnick, confirmed the deal Saturday in a text message.

"A historic season capped off with another win for one of the best pitchers and best people in the game!!" the agency posted on Twitter .

Treinen was a first-time All-Star last year, going 9-2 with a 0.78 ERA and 38 saves in 43 chances over 68 relief appearances. The right-hander struck out 100 and walked 21 in 80 1/3 innings, helping the A's return to the playoffs for the first time in four years. Oakland lost the AL wild-card game to the Yankees.

The win by Treinen came one day after the Washington Nationals defeated outfielder Michael Taylor in the first arbitration decision of 2019.

Houston shortstop Carlos Correa also had a hearing Thursday and asked for a raise from $1 million to $5 million. The Astros argued for $4.25 million during the session before arbitrators Elizabeth Neumeier, James Oldham and Gary Kendellen, who are expected to decide Tuesday.

Ten players remain scheduled for hearings through Feb. 15, including Astros right-handers Gerrit Cole and Chris Devenski, and Washington reliever Kyle Barraclough.