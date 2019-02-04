Former Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Bob Friend died Sunday at the age of 88, the team announced.

Friend, a four-time All-Star, appeared in 568 games over 15 seasons for the Pirates and holds the franchise record for innings pitched (3,481), games started (477) and strikeouts (1,682).

He won 18 games with a 3.00 ERA in the 1960 season when the Pirates won the World Series, defeating the New York Yankees in seven games with Bill Mazeroski's game-ending home run in Game 7.

Friend was 197-230 overall in 16 seasons, finishing his career in 1966 in a season split between the Yankees and Mets.

"Our thoughts, prayers and support go out to Bob's wife, Pat, son, Bob, and daughter, Missy, as well as the rest of the Friend family members and loved ones," Pirates president Frank Coonelly said in a statement.