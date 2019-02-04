Veteran left-hander Francisco Liriano agreed to a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The deal includes an invitation to major league spring training. He will make $1.8 million if he makes the major league roster, the source said.

The news was first reported by The Athletic.

Liriano, 35, pitched for the Detroit Tigers last season, going 5-12 with a 4.58 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched. He made 26 starts.

The 13-season veteran pitched previously with the Pirates from 2013 to '16. He was 41-36 with a 3.67 ERA in 107 starts during that span.

An All-Star with the Minnesota Twins in 2006, Liriano has also pitched for the Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros. He is 107-111 overall with a 4.18 ERA in his career.