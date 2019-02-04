Left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins has agreed to a minor league contract with the Oakland Athletics, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The deal includes an invitation to major league spring training.

The news was first reported by the New York Post.

It's a homecoming for the 35-year-old Blevins, who pitched for the A's from 2007-13 and was 13-6 with a 3.30 ERA and two saves during that span.

He spent the past five seasons in the National League East, pitching for the Washington Nationals in 2014 and the New York Mets from 2015-18.

He is 29-13 with a 3.52 ERA and six saves in his career and has held left-handed batters to a .216 batting average.