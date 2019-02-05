The Miami Marlins signed veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson to a minor league contract on Tuesday, the team announced.

The contract includes an invitation to major league spring training.

Granderson, 37, finished last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, who acquired him in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays before the Aug. 31 trade deadline.

He hit .242 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs combined between the two teams.

A three-time All-Star, he has a .252 average, 332 home runs and 903 RBIs in 15 major league seasons with the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Blue Jays and Brewers.

He has hit at least 20 home runs in 10 seasons.