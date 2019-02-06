Reliever Brad Boxberger has agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The deal is for $2.2 million with $1 million in performance bonuses, a source told ESPN. MLB Network first reported the agreement.

Boxberger, 30, claimed the closer's role for the Arizona Diamondbacks after being acquired prior to the 2018 season, saving 32 games to go along with a 4.39 ERA. He was not tendered a contract after he earned $1.85 million last season, making him a free agent.

Prior to joining the Diamondbacks, Boxberger spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, with whom he was an All-Star and led the American League in saves with 41 in 2015.

His most dominant season came as a set-up man in 2014, when he had a 2.37 ERA and struck out 102 batters in 64 2/3 innings. After taking on the closer role in 2015, Boxberger reverted to a set-up role over the next two seasons for the Rays.

Boxberger. who broke into the majors with the San Diego Padres in 2012, has a career 3.42 ERA with 76 saves and 368 strikeouts.