The Phillies and Marlins have reached a trade that sends All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto to Philadelphia for catcher Jorge Alfaro, pitching prospects Sixto Sanchez and Will Stewart, and an international bonus slot, the teams announced Thursday.

After months of negotiations with a half-dozen teams for the 27-year-old Realmuto, the Marlins finally dealt him to Philadelphia, which remains a likely destination for one of the two biggest free agents left on the market, Bryce Harper or Manny Machado.

Sanchez is the most well-regarded prospect in the deal, a 6-foot-0 right-hander whose fastball sits in the high 90s and tops out over 100 mph. The 20-year-old missed a majority of the 2018 season with elbow inflammation. Alfaro, 25, is a power-hitting, cannon-armed catcher who will join a young group in Miami. Stewart, 21, excelled in Class A last season, going 8-1 with a 2.06 ERA in 20 starts.

Philadelphia outlasted pushes by the Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers to deal for Realmuto. He is the Phillies' fourth big acquisition of the offseason, following the signings of outfielder Andrew McCutchen and reliever David Robertson, plus a trade for shortstop Jean Segura.

Regarded by many inside the game as the best catcher in baseball, Realmuto has two years before he hits free agency. He hit .277/.344/.480 in 2018 with the Marlins, who in the past two offseasons have traded him, the last two National League MVPs -- Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich -- as well as outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

While the return on the deals for the outfielders last season remains questionable, Miami is hopeful Sanchez and Alfaro can blossom into stars. Sanchez especially has incredible upside, though the list of short, right-handed starters with huge velocity who have succeeded in the major leagues is not long.