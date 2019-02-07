The disabled list is going on the permanent DL.

Major League Baseball will rename the disabled list as the "injured list," a source familiar with the plan told ESPN.

The league will make the change out of concern that the term "disabled" for injured players falsely conflates disabilities with injuries and an inability to participate in sports.

The rules of the DL will remain the same, the source said. The list has gone through different incarnations since its institution in 1966 and today includes a 10-day version for short-term injuries and a 60-day version for more severe ailments.

MLB and the players' association continue to discuss possible amendments to the usage of the list itself, as a number of teams have been accused of using a shorter DL -- it was changed from 15 days to 10 days in 2017 -- to manipulate their rosters, sources told ESPN.

During recent negotiations with the union, MLB asked to re-establish the 15-day version of the list. The union has expressed interest in 15 days for pitchers -- who are typically the subject of roster manipulation -- and 10 days for position players.

The NBA places injured players on the inactive list, while the NHL and NFL both have injured reserve lists. The NFL also has a physically unable to perform list.