CLEVELAND -- Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor will likely miss the start of the season with a strained right calf.

Lindor, one of baseball's best all-around players, sustained the injury recently while working out in Orlando, Florida. He was checked Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic by Dr. Mark Schickendantz, who confirmed a moderate sprain.

Francisco Lindor has sustained a right calf strain while preparing for ST. He has started rehab & is expected to return to Major League game activity in 7-to-9 weeks.



We are confident that everyone will handle this news calmly & rationally ... pic.twitter.com/x19uXFClGC — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 8, 2019

The Indians anticipate him being out up to nine weeks, which would place his return sometime in early April. Cleveland opens the regular season on March 28 in Minnesota.

The loss of Lindor for any period is a major blow to the three-time defending AL Central champions. The 25-year-old is an offensive force, elite defensive player and being counted on to provide more leadership this season following the departures of outfielder Michael Brantley and catcher Yan Gomes.

A three-time All-Star, Lindor batted .277 with 38 homers, 92 RBI and was tied for the league lead with 129 runs.

If Lindor isn't ready for opening day, Indians manager Terry Francona has some options at shortstop. One choice could be sliding over All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez, who has played 109 games at short.

Last month, Lindor signed a one-year $10.55 million contract for 2019 to avoid salary arbitration with the Indians. He has previously declined to sign a long-term deal with the club.