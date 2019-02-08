        <
          Ryan Tepera, Kyle Barraclough lose salary arbitration cases

          2:11 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Relievers Ryan Tepera of the Toronto Blue Jays and Kyle Barraclough of the Washington Nationals lost their salary arbitration cases Friday.

          Tepera was awarded a $1,525,000 salary Friday rather than his request for $1.8 million. Arbitrators Mark Burstein, Howard Edelman and Edna Francis made the decision after hearing arguments Wednesday.

          Barraclough was given a $1,725,000 salary instead of his $2 million request. Arbitrators Jeanne Wood, Steven Wolf and Elizabeth Neumeier heard the case Thursday.

          Players and teams are tied 3-3 in decisions with six cases remaining. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa, Oakland closer Blake Treinen and Tampa Bay outfielder Tommy Pham won, and Washington outfielder Michael Taylor lost.

          Tepera, a 31-year-old right-hander, was 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA last year. He was on the disabled list between June 27 and July 15 with right elbow inflammation. He earned $574,700 last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

          Barraclough a 28-year-old right-hander, was 1-6 with a 4.20 ERA in 61 games last season for Miami, which traded him to the Nationals in October. He had a $556,500 salary last year and also was arbitration-eligible for the first time.

