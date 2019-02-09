Infielder Brett Lawrie, who hasn't played professionally since he was released before the 2017 season, has signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, he announced on Instagram on Saturday.

Terms of the deal have not been made official.

"Life has been a little weird for me this past couple years," Lawrie wrote in his post. "To be honest, it's been lonely. I worked my whole life to achieve my dreams. I've shared a locker room with 25+ men ever since I've been 19 years old & I blinked and it all disappeared."

Lawrie, a first-round draft pick by the Brewers in 2008, was released by the Chicago White Sox in March 2017. In six seasons with the Blue Jays, Athletics and White Sox, he had a .261 batting average with 71 home runs, 41 stolen bases and 253 RBIs.