Relief pitcher Sergio Romo and the Miami Marlins have reached agreement on a one-year deal, a league source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal, pending a physical, is worth $1.25 million.

Romo saved 25 games for the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

Romo became one of the faces of the "opener" experiment employed by the Rays and other teams last season. He started five games last season, usually pitching in just the first inning and then giving way to a parade of relievers to finish the game. Those were the first five starts of his career and two of those appearances came on consecutive days, on May 19 and 20 against the Los Angeles Angels.

It is unknown if the Marlins plan to use Romo as an opener in 2019.