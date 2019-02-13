Jeff Passan breaks down the Phillies' chances of winning the National League East this season after adding players like J.T. Realmuto. (0:53)

The Philadelphia Phillies and right-handed starting pitcher Aaron Nola are in agreement on a four-year extension, that includes a club option for a fifth season, the team announced. Sources told ESPN that the value of the deal is $45 million.

Editor's Picks Passan: Phillies begin Realmuto era with Harper, Machado still in play The catcher couldn't wait to get to spring training, and his new team couldn't wait to have him. Now the question is if an even bigger name will sign on to complete one of MLB's most intriguing makeovers.

Nola, 25, was scheduled for an arbitration hearing this week. The deal, which includes a $16 million club option with a $4.25 million buyout, can cover what would have been his first two years in free agency.

Nola is coming off a career-best season -- 17-6 with 224 strikeouts and a 2.37 ERA in 33 starts. He finished third in the National League Cy Young voting behind winner Jacob deGrom of the Mets and Max Scherzer of the Nationals.

Nola will receive a $2 million signing bonus and make $4 million in 2019, $8 million in 2020, $11.75 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022. He earned $573,000 last season. During arbitration exchange, the Phillies had offered Nola $4.4 million for this season; he was seeking $5.25 million.