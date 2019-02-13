Starting pitchers went 3-0 against ownership Wednesday, as Gerrit Cole, Trevor Bauer and Alex Wood all won their arbitration cases to ensure a winning record in consecutive years by players for the first time since 1979-81.

Cole, who earned his second All-Star selection and went 15-5 with a 2.88 ERA with the Houston Astros in 2018, will make $13.5 million this season in a decision by arbitrators Gil Vernon, Steven Wolf and Walt De Treux.

The Astros had countered with $11.425 million. Cole made $6.75 million last year.

Bauer won his arbitration decision against the Cleveland Indians for the second consecutive season. Bauer, who was awarded $6,525,000 last year, will make $13 million in 2019; the Indians had countered with $11 million.

The 28-year-old was a first-time All-Star last year and finished sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting after going 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA, second behind Tampa Bay's Nate Snell. His ruling was made by arbirtators James Darby, James Oldham and Sylvia Skratek.

Wood, in a decision made by Dan Brent, Andrew Strongin and Phillip LaPorte, will receive $9.65 million from the Cincinnati Reds, who had countered with $8.7 million. He was 9-7 with a 3.68 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 27 starts and six relief appearances last year, when he made $6 million.

He was acquired by the Reds on Dec. 21 along with outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp.

With the three wins, players have a 6-3 edge over ownership in arbitration hearings this year.

Cole and Wood are eligible for free agency after this season, and Bauer is eligible after the 2020 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.