Veteran pitcher Doug Fister, who recorded a 3.72 ERA over 10 major league seasons, is retiring, his agent said Wednesday.

Fister's agent, Page Odle, told MLB.com that the 35-year-old had several contract offers but wanted to spend time with his family.

"He's been contemplating this for a couple months," Odle said. "The main reason is that he wants to start a new chapter in his life. This is 100 percent family-driven."

The lanky right-hander was 1-7 for the Texas Rangers last season after signing a one-year, $4 million contract.

His best season came in 2014, when he went 16-6 with a 2.41 ERA in 25 starts for the Washington Nationals.

Fister was a mainstay on the Detroit Tigers staff from 2011 to '13, and he also pitched for the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners.