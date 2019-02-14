        <
        >

          Cubs add bullpen depth, sign left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno

          9:55 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          In need of another left-handed option out of the bullpen, the Chicago Cubs signed reliever Xavier Cedeno on Wednesday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

          News of the deal was first reported by The Athletic.

          Cedeno, 32, went 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33⅓ innings last season for the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers, who acquired him in a trade on Aug. 31.

          The Cubs will be the sixth team for Cedeno, an eight-year veteran who also has pitched for the Houston Astros, Washington Nationals and Tampa Bay Rays.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices