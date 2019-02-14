In need of another left-handed option out of the bullpen, the Chicago Cubs signed reliever Xavier Cedeno on Wednesday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

News of the deal was first reported by The Athletic.

Cedeno, 32, went 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33⅓ innings last season for the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers, who acquired him in a trade on Aug. 31.

The Cubs will be the sixth team for Cedeno, an eight-year veteran who also has pitched for the Houston Astros, Washington Nationals and Tampa Bay Rays.