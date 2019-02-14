TEMPE, Ariz. -- Los Angeles Angels right-hander Matt Harvey will be sidelined about 10 days because of a glute strain he felt during agility drills.

Harvey signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Angels in December, looking to bounce back after last season. He went 7-9 with a 4.94 ERA in 32 games (28 starts) with the Mets and Reds last year.

Angels manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday that Harvey would miss a minimum of a week and a half.

"You can recover from a week and a half," Ausmus said. "It depends on how he feels when we re-evaluate him and how he feels and how quickly he can get back on the mound and what he's done in the interim. He can recover from that."